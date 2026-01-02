Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.

360 Executive Suites is located at 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build a business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $35 for VIA members, $45 for non-members.

Visit VIA After Five to purchase tickets.

