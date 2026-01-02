Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites

|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
1850
- Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
1920
- Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the 14th Annual Polar Plunge at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, Jan. 3.
As 2025 ends, you may be considering all sorts of new activities that you hope will invigorate and fulfill you in 2026. Why not consider being a local volunteer?
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced several new laws signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this year will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
1964
- United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story
SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced its newly elected Executive Board for 2026.
The end of the year points out that time speeds up as you get older, or get bored, or think too much.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon, bringing together volunteers, board members, employees and community partners to celebrate a year of impact and recognize those who help advance great futures for local youth.
