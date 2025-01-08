Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption

All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about foster care and adoption, a live English Zoom orientation is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4-5 p.m. (and the third Thursday of each month ongoing) hosted by an All For Kids team member and a foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is also available. To RSVP for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email Rfrecruitment@allforkids.org, call (661) 289-4231, or visit https://www.allforkids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/ to complete a quick inquiry form. A link to the meeting will be emailed to you.

A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed to you upon request. Call (800) 730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@allforkids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed to you. A bilingual staff member will assist you throughout the process.

All For Kids partners with more than 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other. “If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county. So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations,” said Lisa.

In the 1940s, All For Kids (formerly Children’s Bureau) opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention and mental health. All For Kids has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.

“Right now, children who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” said Leslie Oropeza, All For Kids Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments and develop healthy self-images,” she added.

All For Kids welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster care and adoption programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties.

For information about All For Kids and the other critical services the agency provides, visit www.allforkids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.allforkids.org/foster.

About All For Kids:

Since 1904, All For Kids has been a nonprofit leader in preventing child abuse and reducing its devastating impact. All For Kids addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention, an innovative, collaborative and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. The agency helps 49,400 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, behavioral health counseling, foster care, foster-adoption and more. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels.

