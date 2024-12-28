header image

December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
| Friday, Dec 27, 2024
hamernails scv chamber

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at Hammer & Nails, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

Hammer & Nails is located at 24305 Town Center Drive #150, Valencia, CA 91355.

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys is a place for men to indulge in a full selection of hand and foot services. The first location launched Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Soon after came an appearance on “Shark Tank.” Although they didn’t land a deal, the team has expanded the brand with franchising opportunities.

For more information visit https://hammerandnailsgrooming.com.

For information about the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce visit scvchamber.com.

Feb. 8: Feeding Futures Gala to Benefit SCV Food Pantry
The Feeding Futures Gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., at the Newhall Family Theatre. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for this special inaugural event to kick off the capital campaign for the new pantry.
Feb. 8: Feeding Futures Gala to Benefit SCV Food Pantry
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced an opportunity to join its Advisory Boards. Advisory Boards will play a critical role in helping ensure that the District Attorney’s Office remains informed and responsive to issues of concern to various communities and interest groups in Los Angeles County. The application process is open to all interested residents.
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
The convenience store owner had said that six out of 10 people who entered his business came to steal. Sacramento County officials said that larger corporate businesses might be able to survive under those circumstances, but not smaller operations. Small businesses form the country’s economic foundation, and they needed state law to change.
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Friday, Dec. 27 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
