Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman

Join InfluenceHER’s “Redefining Happiness: a Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman,” 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16 at the Venue Valencia.

The Venue Valencia is located at 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Happiness is often portrayed as a destination, yet for many women, it’s a dynamic and deeply personal journey. This engaging panel will bring together a diverse group of women who will share their lived experiences and insights on what happiness looks like through different lenses, balancing career and family, navigating financial independence, cultivating intimacy and rediscovering joy after loss.

Each speaker will offer a unique perspective on how women can define and pursue happiness in the face of competing demands, societal expectations, and personal challenges.

Panelists: The panelists are all confirmed. Mia MiK Hargrove, Laina McFerren, Rachel Cosgrove and Sarah Wetzel.

The conversation will explore:

Work–Life Harmony: Finding fulfillment while juggling professional ambitions and family responsibilities.

Financial Empowerment: How financial clarity and control support emotional well-being.

Intimacy and Connection: The role of emotional and physical intimacy in a happy and grounded life.



Resilience After Loss: Rebuilding joy and meaning after grief or major life transitions.

Member: $35

Non Member: $50

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/influenceher-redefining-happiness-a-candid-conversation-for-the-modern-woman

