Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting

With ongoing development comes increased traffic across Santa Clarita roads. The City Council will discuss Tuesday an investment of $130,000 toward the design of circulation improvements.

To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.

SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.

Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.

With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.

The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants.

In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.

The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.

Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.

Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.

There is something special about the atmosphere at high school sporting events.

In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.

A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.

A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.

Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.

Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.

Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.

Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Golden Valley Road, after the investigation of an unrelated call Sunday.

Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact A proposed 12,000-unit development on property owned by the Tejon Ranch Company near California’s Grapevine community in Kern County will pose significant negative impacts to the environment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.

Today in SCV History (Jan. 13) 1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico

