I-5 North County Enhancements

Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 13, 2023

By Press Release

The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.

Closures and detours:

Full closure of northbound I-5 between Magic Mountain Pkwy and SR-126.

Detour 1: Exit northbound I-5 to eastbound Valencia Boulevard, continue to eastbound McBean Parkway, turn left onto westbound Newhall Ranch Road, enter northbound I-5 Newhall Ranch Road.

Detour 2: Exit northbound I-5 at Magic Mountain Parkway, continue northbound on The Old Road, enter northbound I-5 at Hasley Canyon Road.

Detour 3 (commercial vehicles): Exit northbound I-5 at Magic Mountain Parkway, continue northbound on The Old Road, turn right onto Rye Canyon Road, turn left onto Newhall Ranch Road, enter northbound I-5 Newhall Ranch Road.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time. Detours to the next on-ramp will be posted for each closure.
No lane closures will be implemented during morning or evening peak traffic hours.

The speed limit within construction work zones is changed to 55-miles per hour.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

Please visit metro.net/i-5-enhancements for more information.

No Comments for : Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands

    Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands

    48 mins ago
  • Adoption Fees Waived for Cats, Rabbits During January

    Adoption Fees Waived for Cats, Rabbits During January

    1 hour ago
  • County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations

    County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations

    2 hours ago
  • Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal

    Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal

    2 hours ago
  • Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms

    Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms

    3 hours ago
  • Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus

    Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus

    3 hours ago
  • Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’

    Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’

    4 hours ago
  • U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast

    U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast

    5 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)

    14 hours ago
  • Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case

    Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case

    19 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.