Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal

The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.

Closures and detours:

Full closure of northbound I-5 between Magic Mountain Pkwy and SR-126.

Detour 1: Exit northbound I-5 to eastbound Valencia Boulevard, continue to eastbound McBean Parkway, turn left onto westbound Newhall Ranch Road, enter northbound I-5 Newhall Ranch Road.

Detour 2: Exit northbound I-5 at Magic Mountain Parkway, continue northbound on The Old Road, enter northbound I-5 at Hasley Canyon Road.

Detour 3 (commercial vehicles): Exit northbound I-5 at Magic Mountain Parkway, continue northbound on The Old Road, turn right onto Rye Canyon Road, turn left onto Newhall Ranch Road, enter northbound I-5 Newhall Ranch Road.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time. Detours to the next on-ramp will be posted for each closure.

No lane closures will be implemented during morning or evening peak traffic hours.

The speed limit within construction work zones is changed to 55-miles per hour.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

Please visit metro.net/i-5-enhancements for more information.

