Jan. 17: Artist Kevin Davidson to Demonstrate Oil Palette Knife Demo

Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight artist Kevin Davidson in a Zoom oil palette knife demo on Jan. 17, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Davidson will demonstrate integrating a palette knife into an oil brush painting.
“I will be presenting methods to mixing painting and palette knife into a mostly brush oil painting so that it all blends together. Sometimes an oil painting just needs something to make it more compelling, and adding another dimension with thick confident strokes of a knife can enhance the focal area; or just add texture or interest to an otherwise mundane painting. The brush provides the detail that can’t be achieved by knife alone. But there has to be a smooth transition from brush to knife or it becomes too gimmicky and out of place; the vocabulary has to be the same, from smooth brushwork to smooth knifework,” said Davidson.
“I was in the Navy as an illustrator draftsman; graduated with an illustration major in Art Center College of Design and joined an illustration/ design studio in Newport Beach. I then became a freelance illustrator for a few years. After recognizing the world of print media was changing, I transitioned to fine art and began a watercolor class; discovered watercolor on Yupo synthetic papers. I joined Southern California Plein Air Painters Association, Orange and San Clemente Art Association; Laguna North Gallery and Mission Fine Art Gallery. Soon I began concentrating on oils, mostly plein air and some studio work during the pandemic,” said Davidson. See https://watercoloryupo.tumblr.com/.
