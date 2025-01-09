Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, “Signature You”, Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.

The reception will be open and free for the public

Signature You is an art exhibit that showcases the signature style of 20 SCAA artists.

“For our first show of 2025, we gave our artists the opportunity to share who they are through art using their preferred style, subjects and mediums, which incorporates acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, sculpture, watercolor, wax, leather and more,” said 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist, Tobi Beck.

“There is no required subject matter for this show. It’s been left open to the discretion of the artists, so it will be a very eclectic, thus exciting show,” said 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist, Qiana Tarlow.

Wine and beer will be served for the Opening Reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Light appetizers and dessert will be served. Back by popular demand, Irving and Kevin, will provide live entertainment.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

Show hours will be Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11-8 p.m. and Sundays 11-5 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...