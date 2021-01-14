Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s first meeting of 2021, which will take place virtually Monday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

During the Zoom meeting, artist Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel underpainting techniques.

Kamhi will discuss the anatomy of a wave and demonstrate how she uses an under-painting to create depth and transparency. She will show how she carefully builds warm and cool values, dark to light before adding the final touches of sea foam and spray.

SCAA January Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89627398458?pwd=dVNBVXFZQ1Y2REc4aVh3ektxS0Zzdz09

Meeting ID: 896 2739 8458

Passcode: 426817

You will be placed in the waiting room until the meeting is ready to begin. SCAA requests to have your name visual on your device.