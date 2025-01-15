header image

January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
| Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025

Pilar SchiavoAssemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 19425 Stillmore St, Canyon Country, CA 91351. This event will take place the weekend prior to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring his lifetime of service.

“With so many neighbors, family, and loved ones facing unimaginable hardship in the wake of the devastating wildfires, this Day of Service is about coming together to heal, rebuild, and strengthen our community,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “This event is an opportunity to support those in need and honor Dr. King’s vision of service, compassion, and collective action.”

“As we come together to help our neighbors recover from the devastating wildfires, this Day of Service reflects the core values of unity, compassion, and resilience that Dr. King championed,” said Rlynn Smith-Thomas from the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch. “We are proud to collaborate with Assemblywoman Schiavo and our community partners to offer relief and hope to those in need during this critical time.”

The event will feature several service projects, including:

-Community Donations: Collecting clothing, food, and essential supplies for local food pantries and families displaced by the wildfires.

– Donations Needed:

Boxed Dry Goods

-Pasta

-Cereal

-Coffee (Grounds & Pods)

-Rice

-Peanut Butter

-Jelly/Jam

-Granola Bars

-Crackers

-Nuts

Frozen/Refrigerated Items

-Frozen Pizza

Frozen Chicken Nuggets/Tenders

-Chicken Breast

-Ground Beef/Turkey

-Lunch meat

-Lunchables

-Milk

-Yogurt

-Cheese

-Gatorade

Personal Hygiene & Toiletries

-Feminine Hygiene products

-Shampoo/Conditioner

-Deodorant

-Shaving Cream

-Toothpaste

-Soap

-Toilet Paper

-Paper Towels

-Facial Tissue

-Diapers

-Firefighter Thank Yous: Writing heartfelt messages to firefighters who courageously protected local neighborhoods.

-Support for the Homeless: Making lunches for Bridge to Home shelter to assist individuals experiencing homelessness.

-Youth Wellness Projects: Creating art and words of encouragement for students at school mental health wellness centers.

-Youth Center Improvement: Assisting with upgrades at the Boys & Girls Club to create a safe and welcoming space for children.

Community members are invited to participate in these service projects or contribute by dropping off donations at the event. Donations will also be accepted during the following week at Assemblywoman Schiavo’s office at 27441 Tourney RD Suite 240, Santa Clarita during the office hours of 9am and 5pm.

To RSVP click here.
