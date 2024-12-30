Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.

Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.

Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

The Master's University women's basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.

With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."

The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced an opportunity to join its Advisory Boards. Advisory Boards will play a critical role in helping ensure that the District Attorney’s Office remains informed and responsive to issues of concern to various communities and interest groups in Los Angeles County. The application process is open to all interested residents.

In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.

The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at Hammer & Nails, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.

Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’ Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.

California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025 As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.