Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story

Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.
Ticket reservations begin Monday, Jan. 7 for Season Ticket Holders.
Ticket reservations begin Thursday, Jan 9 for the general public.
Performances:
Saturday, Jan. 18. 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.
For more information and to buy tickets visit https://www.canyontheatre.org/westsidestory.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.