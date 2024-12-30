header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 30
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
| Monday, Dec 30, 2024
Canyon Theatre Guild

Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

Ticket reservations begin Monday, Jan. 7 for Season Ticket Holders.

Ticket reservations begin Thursday, Jan 9 for the general public.

Performances:

Saturday, Jan. 18. 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

For more information and to buy tickets visit https://www.canyontheatre.org/westsidestory.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story

Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’

Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
FULL STORY...

New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV

New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’

Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves

The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
The MAIN and Outpost Media has announced the premiere of The Wolves, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, thru Sunday, Jan. 26, at the MAIN located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
The Master's University women's basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at Hammer & Nails, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced an opportunity to join its Advisory Boards. Advisory Boards will play a critical role in helping ensure that the District Attorney’s Office remains informed and responsive to issues of concern to various communities and interest groups in Los Angeles County. The application process is open to all interested residents.
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
SCVNews.com