Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House

Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.

The location of the event will be at the build site located behind Restoration Church, 23670 Wiley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA.

Built entirely by young adults impacted by foster care and dedicated community volunteers, the house represents a unique collaboration and a significant step toward addressing housing security for young adults aging out of foster care.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the tiny home, light refreshments and meet the team behind this project. Attendees are also invited to bring gift cards to help the first-time homeowner, Priscilla, furnish her new home with essentials such as cookware, linens and small appliances.

“This project is more than a tiny house—it’s a symbol of hope, empowerment and opportunity for young adults navigating life after foster care,” said Christina Dronen, Executive Director of Finally Family Homes. “We’re thrilled to showcase the hard work and dedication of our young people and volunteers who brought this vision to life.”

The tiny house program, a first-of-its-kind initiative by Finally Family Homes, combines job skill training with the creation of stable housing.

This tiny house is just one part of Finally Family’s approach. Through other services including case management, life skills training, host homes and connecting young people to supportive communities, young adults will be empowered to gain agency and ownership, laying the foundation to break the cycle of poverty and achieve long-term stability.

Finally Family Homes is grateful for the support of community partners, including Spectrum, who will be presenting a Spectrum Employee Community Grant during the event to further strengthen the organization’s mission and programs.

“Permanency and sustainability are at the core of everything we do,” said Dronen. “We believe every young adult deserves a place to call home and people to call family.”

For more information on Finally Family Homes visit its website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...