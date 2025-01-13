Jan. 18: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.

This market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce including ranch direct meats, juices squeezed on site, berries, fresh flowers, local honey, dairy, olive oil and much more. Some of the artisan foods include French pastries, artisan breads and bagels, fresh seafood (including sushi grade fish) and many other specialty items. It also offers hot and ready to eat food on site and has several seating options for you to enjoy the day.

Located on the corner of Lyons Ave. and Railroad Ave. in Newhall, there is convenient parking located in the large parking structure just across the street.

For more information visit https://newhallfarmersmarket.com/.

For information on other farmers markets in the Santa Clarita Valley, visit https://valenciafm.com/ and https://canyoncountryfarmersmarket.com/.

