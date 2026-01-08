Jan. 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Guided Mushroom Tour

|
A California lawmaker started the new year by introducing three bills intended to provide more protections for journalists and ensure their access to the courtroom.
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center welcomes new docents to attend a 12-week training program beginning Tuesday, Jan. 13.
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Newhall Community Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan 24.
All public, private and homeschooled students in grades TK–12 within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit original visual artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest by Saturday, Feb. 21.
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 Business Choice Awards to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is Friday, Jan. 9.
Take a guided mushroom walk through the oak woodlands of Placerita Canyon Nature Center with expert forager and mycologist Bat Vardeh 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18.
The Canyon Theatre Guild, with special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, will host Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific," weekends beginning Saturday, Jan. 24- Feb. 22.
1869
- Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story
]
SCV Chinese Cultural Association is hosting its first Lunar New Year Gala, Sunday, Feb. 15 at Newhall Family Theatre.
Works by Santa Clarita Artist Association's Jeanne Iler will be on display Jan. 17-Feb. 22 at Canyon Theatre Guild.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.
College of the Canyons offensive lineman TJ Taylor has been named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association Region III All-California Team.
A difficult first quarter proved too much to overcome as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Hope International Royals 60-53 Tuesday night, Jan. 6 in Fullerton.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.
Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
1943
- Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story
]
