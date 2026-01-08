Jan. 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Guided Mushroom Tour

Take a guided mushroom walk through the oak woodlands of Placerita Canyon Nature Center with expert forager and mycologist Bat Vardeh 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.

Learn how to spot and identify local fungi while exploring the rich fungal diversity of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center together. All ages welcome. This is a free event.

For more information, visit the Placerita Canyon Nature Center website.

