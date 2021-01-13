header image

1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
| Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
mlk

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Human Relations Roundtable, will launch the inaugural MLK Service Celebration on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King Day in the United States.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Dr. King once said, and the city’s created the MLK Service Celebration in that spirit.

Residents are invited to perform acts of kindness and service to both celebrate the life of the civil rights and religious leader and continue his legacy in Santa Clarita.

On Monday, January 18, residents are also invited to join Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, members of the City Council, and the Human Relations Roundtable for a special video program that explores the life of Dr. King, as well as the wisdom and virtues he championed in the speeches he gave.

mlk service celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at UCLA in spring 1965, about a month after his triumphant march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, that made civil rights history. While King’s speech became part of campus lore, an audio recording of it was only recently found in a campus storage room. Photo: UCLA.

The video will air on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and will be broadcast by SCVTV (AT&T Channel 99 and Spectrum Channel 20) at 10 a.m. SCVTV will rebroadcast the program at 7 p.m., while it will be archived and available to watch any time after the morning premiere on the city’s YouTube channel.

“Now more than ever, we are called to be a beacon of light for those in need in our community,” Miranda said. “By studying Dr. King’s words, incorporating his teachings into our daily lives and committing to serve others, we can help build the world we want our future generations to inherit.”

Following the video program, residents are encouraged to visit scvhumanrelations.com to download a checklist of Acts of Kindness and Service that can be performed in the community. These acts can be completed by people of all ages and range from simple tasks, such as writing a letter of gratitude to a first responder, to more involved, such as volunteering time and paying for a stranger’s groceries.

As you work your way through the checklist, be sure to track your progress and share your acts of kindness with the city on social media using #MLKinSCV.

In addition to photos, residents are encouraged to post videos of themselves, sharing how Dr. King’s legacy impacts their daily life.

To learn more about the MLK Service Celebration in Santa Clarita and the Human Relations Roundtable, visit scvhumanrelations.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Human Relations Roundtable, will launch the inaugural MLK Service Celebration on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King Day in the United States.
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Central Park is set to house two colorful obelisks as a memorial to two of the teenagers who died during the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019, following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Santa Clarita City Council.
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
The William S. Hart Union High School District has put a “pause” on a handful of literary classics after receiving concerns from both parents and students regarding their content.
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is fighting back against a new question raised on the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction in its legal challenge to the federal government’s termination of its mining contracts.
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive this coming week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 288 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,994 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,338 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 - a 34 percent increase from 2019 - making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation.
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Emerald Landscape Services Inc., a leading commercial landscape maintenance company based out of Anaheim.
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Registration has begun for the College of the Canyons Spring 2021 semester, which will run from Monday, Feb. 8 - Thursday, June 3.
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yancy W. Riddle, Ph.D., in the firm’s newly established position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
A collaboration between Santa Clarita residents Bill West and the husband and wife team of E.J. and Kim Stephens has culminated in the publication of "Images of America: Newhall’s Walk of Western Stars."
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
Pierson Wealth Management, a holistic independent financial services firm that helps pre-retirees and retirees accumulate wealth, plan for and transition into retirement with confidence, recently announced its rebrand from the Householder Group.
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Detectives are investigating the circumstances around Monday’s shooting inside a gated community in Canyon Country.
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 12,617 new cases and 137 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a total of nine new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2020 Business Choice Award honorees and nominees, to be honored at the 98th Annual Virtual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
After receiving her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a Los Angeles park, healthcare worker Ana Giron said the vaccine rollout finally relieved some of the stress and anxiety she’s carried since the start of the pandemic.
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’
The nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation will host a webinar, "All You Need to Know About College," for Hart District students in grades 6-11 and parents on Thursday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’
A Dozen Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported a dozen productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, January 11, 2020:
A Dozen Productions Filming in SCV This Week
