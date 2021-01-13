Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Human Relations Roundtable, will launch the inaugural MLK Service Celebration on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King Day in the United States.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Dr. King once said, and the city’s created the MLK Service Celebration in that spirit.

Residents are invited to perform acts of kindness and service to both celebrate the life of the civil rights and religious leader and continue his legacy in Santa Clarita.

On Monday, January 18, residents are also invited to join Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, members of the City Council, and the Human Relations Roundtable for a special video program that explores the life of Dr. King, as well as the wisdom and virtues he championed in the speeches he gave.

The video will air on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and will be broadcast by SCVTV (AT&T Channel 99 and Spectrum Channel 20) at 10 a.m. SCVTV will rebroadcast the program at 7 p.m., while it will be archived and available to watch any time after the morning premiere on the city’s YouTube channel.

“Now more than ever, we are called to be a beacon of light for those in need in our community,” Miranda said. “By studying Dr. King’s words, incorporating his teachings into our daily lives and committing to serve others, we can help build the world we want our future generations to inherit.”

Following the video program, residents are encouraged to visit scvhumanrelations.com to download a checklist of Acts of Kindness and Service that can be performed in the community. These acts can be completed by people of all ages and range from simple tasks, such as writing a letter of gratitude to a first responder, to more involved, such as volunteering time and paying for a stranger’s groceries.

As you work your way through the checklist, be sure to track your progress and share your acts of kindness with the city on social media using #MLKinSCV.

In addition to photos, residents are encouraged to post videos of themselves, sharing how Dr. King’s legacy impacts their daily life.

To learn more about the MLK Service Celebration in Santa Clarita and the Human Relations Roundtable, visit scvhumanrelations.com.