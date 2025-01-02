header image

January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Sandy_Fisher_-_Summer_Reflections_on_the_Nestucca_River_-_High_Res_JPG_3208x2400

Three of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”

This exhibit will feature oil painter, Sandy Fisher, pastel artist Mardilan Georgio and watercolorist Charlotte Mullich, who have teamed up to present their interpretations of nature, from landscapes and seascapes to flora and fauna.

Georgio primarily works in pastels and brings seascapes and landscapes to life with realistic color and ethereal strokes which evoke movement and natural forms.

Watercolor artist Mullich offers a delicate portrayal of creatures such as birds, butterflies and koi. She uses fluid washes, as well as positive and negative painting to convey the grace and vitality of animals in their habitats.

Fisher captures the magic of the landscape and flora with a sense of honesty and nuanced layers of color using strong compositional elements to provide a solid foundation to her artwork.

All are accomplished representational artists who offer a unique response to create a compelling dialogue about the relationship between art and nature, celebrating both the diversity and harmony in the environment.

Admission to the premiere party on Saturday, Jan. 18 is $5 for Santa Paula Art Museum members and $10 for non-members. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. All of the artworks will be available for purchase.

“A Brush with Nature” will be on view from Jan- 18-May 4.

Santa Paula Art Museum

117 N. 10th St.,

Santa Paula, CA 93060

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

For further information please call: (805) 525-5554 or visit www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/event/a-brush-with-nature.

Mardilan_Lee_Georgio_Mountain_Water_Serenade_1800x2405

Charlotte_Mullich_-_2024-11-1832729-Nov_18_2024_1800x2635 (1)
SCVNews.com