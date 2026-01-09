Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The event will begin with a short program near the new public art installation, When Cloud Met a Cloud, near the Central Park exercise staircases.

This year’s Unity Walk focuses on the theme “Mission Possible 2: Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way,” reinforcing King’s timeless message that meaningful change begins with peaceful action and a shared commitment to creating solidarity.

The Mayor will open with remarks, followed by an invocation focused on collective purpose in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Attendees can expect inspiring performances by local youth groups, highlighting the voices of the next generation and the optimism they bring to the future of our City.

A highlight of this year’s event will be student speakers from the William S. Hart Union High School District, selected as winners of the inaugural essay contest. They will share excerpts of their inspiring work, applying Dr. King’s teachings to today’s challenges and opportunities. Following the brief program, attendees will walk alongside each other, offering a solemn space to reflect, empower and unite as a community.

In addition to the walk, attendees are encouraged to bring donations to support Bridge to Home, Santa Clarita’s primary homeless services provider, to help serve those in need.

Here is a list of items to donate:

Nonperishable Snacks – chips (variety packs), crackers, granola bars, cookies, fruit snacks.

Disposable Paper Goods – Disposable paper cups (12/16 oz), plates, bowls, napkins, paper towels, toilet paper.

Blankets – twin-size blankets (new or gently used), throw blankets.

The MLK Day Unity Walk is free and open to all ages. No advanced registration is required.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov or call the city of Santa Clarita at (661) 286-4135.

