January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
| Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Engineering Services Section Boardroom located at 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

Jan. 19 meeting packet:
https://yourscvwater.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/POL-Meeting-Packet_011923.pdf

To join the meeting virtually, click the link below:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1608305298

Or by Telephone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 830 5298
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that two former California Department of Justice supervisors from Santa Clarita were charged recently with diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies.
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons dropped its second straight conference contest in the form of a 73-66 road loss at Bakersfield College on Saturday. 
Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73
Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
The University Student Union is welcoming CSUN students to the new semester with cheer at Spring Fest on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., at the Plaza del Sol.
Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball
JCI Santa Clarita will be awarding JCI Members for your efforts in 2022 from our local chapter on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Summit HOA Clubhouse in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need!
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing
Although the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester starts on Monday, Feb. 6, it is not too late for students and community members to register.
COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing
Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School
Train to become a skilled custodian in Golden Oak Adult School's Custodial Training Workforce Preparation Class.
Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Thursday COVID Roundup: 71 New SCV Cases; Two New Deaths Bring Total to 535
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 71 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 27 additional deaths and 1,716 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 71 New SCV Cases; Two New Deaths Bring Total to 535
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Local REALTORS facilitated the close of escrow on 3,286 homes and condominiums during 2022 even as interest rates on home loans increased, which triggered a sharp rise in the number of active listings to the highest level in three years, the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS reported today.
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
Assessor Prang Offers Property Tax Help for Those Affected by Storms
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
Assessor Prang Offers Property Tax Help for Those Affected by Storms
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
Make a New Year’s Resolution to Get Your REAL ID Today
More than 14.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 180,221 from the previous month, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Make a New Year’s Resolution to Get Your REAL ID Today
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion Declaring Local Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion Declaring Local Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate In Slow Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 30 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,616 new cases countywide and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate In Slow Decline
Board of Supervisors Proclaim January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County. 
Board of Supervisors Proclaim January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Jan. 26: VIA After Five at Salt Creek Grille
Kick of 2023 with the Valley Industry Association at one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.
Jan. 26: VIA After Five at Salt Creek Grille
Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.
Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
