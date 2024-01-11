Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024

The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m.

The city of Santa Clarita has always been keenly focused on attracting businesses, promoting tourism, and enhancing the overall economic landscape for the valley.

A steadfast advocate for its businesses and residents, they are committed to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, while supporting initiatives that promote economic growth and social well-being. Through a variety of strategic partnerships, the city of Santa Clarita continues to bolster local businesses, providing them with the tools and resources they need to grow and prosper.

VIA invites the community to join them to hear some updates from Santa Clarita’s Mayor, Cameron Smyth, along with what to expect as 2024 progresses.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

11:45 a.m.

Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center room 258

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

Valencia, CA 91355

Members: $45

Non-Members: $55

Lunch included.

This event is by reservation only.

To register visit: January VIA Luncheon.

