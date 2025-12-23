Jan. 2: Explore Global Cuisine with ‘Spice Travels ‘ at Newhall Library

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host “Spice Travels,” Friday, Jan. 2, 9:15-9:30 a.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

A flavorful favorite has arrived at Old Town Newhall Library. Each month, swing by the Adult Reference Desk on the second floor to pick up a featured spice and a regional recipe to take home. Explore global cuisines, spark your wanderlust and take your tastebuds on a journey, no passport needed, just an appetite.

Spices are available in limited quantities, first come, first served. No refills.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

