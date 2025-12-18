Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’

The College of the Canyons soccer programs will be hosting ‘Friday Night Footy,’ small-sided pick-up games, running on Friday evenings Jan. 2 through June 26 at the COC Soccer Facility.

Friday Night Footy sessions serve as a great supplement to the more structured competitive soccer environment, providing participants an opportunity to better explore who they are as a player, while furthering their love for the game.

These seven vs. seven coed pickup games will be supervised by coaches and players from the COC soccer programs. However, coaching instruction will not be provided, allowing participants to use their creativity and play with complete freedom, without the well-intentioned influence of coaches and other adults.

Other benefits of small-sided pickup games include:

Increased involvement touching and protecting the ball

Opportunities to dribble, attack and defend

More decision-making sequences

Greater opportunities to score more goals

“It’s our goal to provide soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley with continued opportunities to stay active, improve their skill sets, make new friends, play with new teammates and, most importantly, grow their love of this beautiful game,” said COC women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin. “We look forward to seeing you on the pitch.”

Friday Night Footy sessions will run weekly Jan. 2 to June 26, during the following times:

6-7 p.m. — Elementary/Middle School

7-8 p.m. — High School/Adult

Registration fees are $10 per player, per session with proceeds benefiting the Cougars’ women’s and men’s soccer programs. Online registration is now open.

The COC soccer facility is located on the college’s Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

For additional information please contact justin.lundin@canyons.edu or visit www.COCathletics.com.

