header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
| Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
LAHSA Homeless Count

Gathering information on just how many people in Los Angeles County are unsheltered is the first step toward solving this problem. Why not be part of the solution?

The 2026 Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.

Visit https://count.lahsa.org/pages/volunteer-registration for county sites where you can help.

To join volunteers in the Santa Clarita area click on the Registration button under:

Santa Clarita

The Centre
Jan. 20, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.
20880 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Learn more by visiting https://count.lahsa.org/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers

Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
FULL STORY...

LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah

LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass

Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Friday, Dec. 19.
FULL STORY...

LASD Reminds Drivers ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Holiday Season

LASD Reminds Drivers ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Holiday Season
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
FULL STORY...

CDPH Warns Consumers Do Not Eat Recalled Vega Farms, Inc. Eggs

CDPH Warns Consumers Do Not Eat Recalled Vega Farms, Inc. Eggs
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
The California Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to the consumption of eggs.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online," on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families
Every holiday season, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital employees provide support to local families through the William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Helping Families Program.
Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families
LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Friday, Dec. 19.
Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Lady Mustangs Stay Undefeated in Conference Play
Allie Miller scored a career-high 23 points and Bella Forker added a career-high 20 as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 72-42 Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Stay Undefeated in Conference Play
Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Top LPU
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed undefeated in GSAC play with a 92-82 home win over Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center. 
Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Top LPU
Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve
Come and share your wish lists and take a photo with Santa in his holiday home through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center.
Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve
Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
SCVNews.com