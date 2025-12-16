Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers

Gathering information on just how many people in Los Angeles County are unsheltered is the first step toward solving this problem. Why not be part of the solution?

The 2026 Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.

Visit https://count.lahsa.org/pages/volunteer-registration for county sites where you can help.

To join volunteers in the Santa Clarita area click on the Registration button under:

Santa Clarita

The Centre

Jan. 20, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

20880 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Learn more by visiting https://count.lahsa.org/.

