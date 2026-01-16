header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
| Friday, Jan 16, 2026
Belcaro PC Site Plan

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.

The Planning Commission study session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A driving site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project will be held. A city of Santa Clarita bus will transport the Planning Commission and city staff from Santa Clarita City Hall to the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project Site.

The site tour will take place at two viewing points and is expected to take approximately 60 minutes to allow the Planning Commission to view the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project Site. Stop No. 1 will be at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway) and Stop No. 2 will be at Golden Valley High School (27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway).

The proposed project, known as the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan project, would create a Specific Plan for a future mixed-use development. The project includes development of approximately 146 acres with a mixed-used community including two Planning Areas, including as many as 300 multi-family residential units and 1.5 million square feet of industrial/business park uses.

The project site is zoned BP, UR-5, PI, and CN, within the community of Canyon Country.

Portions of the site are within the Planned Development , Homeless Shelter, Mineral Oil Conservation Area and Ridgeline Preservation overlay zones.

Planning Area 1 will be comprised of five, four-story apartment buildings, while Planning Area 2 will consist of non-residential spaces within four separate buildings ranging in size from 211,000 square feet to 426,000 square feet.

Access to the project site would be provided from the new Via Princessa extension, with a secondary roadway connection, to be installed from the new Via Princessa to Robert C. Lee Parkway, via B Street and B Drive. The connector streets are to provide alternative access for homeowners near Golden Valley High School.

The project would include the gap closure of Via Princessa between Sheldon Avenue and Golden Valley Road. The Via Princessa roadway extension is a separate project and is being reviewed separately, but concurrently with the project. The project requires grading of 10 million cubic yards of earth (balanced on-site) with the majority of the grading work for the extension of Via Princessa.

Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan - Illustrative Site Plan

Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan – Illustrative Site Plan.

The opportunity to view the proposed Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project Site and the surrounding area in advance of a future Planning Commission public hearing is limited.

Due to the challenges of providing access to the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project Sitee, which is accessed via dirt road and is bisected by an active railroad line, the Planning Commission will receive a presentation of a virtual site tour. City of Santa Clarita staff will present a video and photos for a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project Site for the Planning Commission and members of the public. There will not be any direction or decision made about the project.

The proposed project, known as the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project, would result in the development of existing vacant land with a new senior-living, single-family neighborhood consisting of the following components:

Single-Family Homes – 341 single-family homes, age-restricted to ages 55 and up, on minimum 5,000 square-foot lots.

Recreation – A recreation center and outdoor recreation amenities for residents.

Trails – On and off-site trail connections for residents and members of the public.

Open Space – Open space would be dedicated to the city, including improvements for a publicly accessible trailhead and emergency equestrian staging area.

Off-site Street Improvements – A new roundabout is proposed at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Lost Canyon Road, along with street improvements to the existing Lost Canyon Road east of Sand Canyon. The proposal would also extend Lost Canyon Road with a bridge over Oak Springs Canyon Creek and an undercrossing of the railroad to provide access to the project site from the west. Access would also be provided via a new road, J Street, connecting Robinson Ranch Road north to the project site.

Belcaro PC Site Plan

The Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project would include the construction of 341 single-family homes, age-restricted to ages 55 and up, on minimum 5,000 square-foot lots.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours

Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
Friday, Jan 16, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 18: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Free Cooking Demonstration

Jan. 18: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Free Cooking Demonstration
Friday, Jan 16, 2026
The Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will offer a special live cooking demonstration and tasting on Sunday, Jan. 18.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 17: Santa Clarita Community Hike in Quigley Canyon Open Space

Jan. 17: Santa Clarita Community Hike in Quigley Canyon Open Space
Thursday, Jan 15, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita January Community Hike will be held Saturday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Quigley Canyon Open Space, Cleardale Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 22: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Via Princessa Park

Jan. 22: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Via Princessa Park
Thursday, Jan 15, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of Via Princessa Park on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 29: ‘Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle Bar’ at Canyon Country Library

Jan. 29: ‘Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle Bar’ at Canyon Country Library
Thursday, Jan 15, 2026
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
A strong defensive performance by The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team led to a 73-45 win against OUAZ in Surprise, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has published its calendar of nature programs it will host in February.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources, has been named the 2026 Negotiator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators.
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a unique gala on Saturday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Saugus High School Instrumental Music gives back while raising much-needed funds for the high school's music program.
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable, "Non-Profit Love Match: A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits," 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Education Center at Child & Family Center.
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’
Congregation Beth Shalom offers a monthly film series that shows selected independent films one Sunday per month at 2 p.m.
Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’
CDPH Reminds Retailers, Public About Dangers of Kratom, 7-OH Products
The California Department of Public Health is collaborating with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to remind consumers and retailers that products containing kratom or 7-hyrdroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, are associated with addiction, serious harm, overdose and death.
CDPH Reminds Retailers, Public About Dangers of Kratom, 7-OH Products
Foothill League Soccer: The Big Push
Foothill League soccer is coming into a final flurry of league matches that will sort out standings.
Foothill League Soccer: The Big Push
Jan. 18: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Free Cooking Demonstration
The Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will offer a special live cooking demonstration and tasting on Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 18: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Free Cooking Demonstration
Jan. 19: California State Parks to Offer Free Vehicle Entry on MLK Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California residents and visitors will receive free vehicle day-use entry to participating California state parks on Monday, Jan. 19.
Jan. 19: California State Parks to Offer Free Vehicle Entry on MLK Day
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Jan. 19: Schiavo to Host MLK Day of Service, Donations Encouraged
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Third Annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 19. The event will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Vallet Boys and Girls Club Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse.
Jan. 19: Schiavo to Host MLK Day of Service, Donations Encouraged
Jan. 18: Ridge Route Preservation Organization Work Day
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization will host a Ridge Route Storm Clean Up Day Sunday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m.
Jan. 18: Ridge Route Preservation Organization Work Day
Jan. 17: Santa Clarita Community Hike in Quigley Canyon Open Space
The city of Santa Clarita January Community Hike will be held Saturday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Quigley Canyon Open Space, Cleardale Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 17: Santa Clarita Community Hike in Quigley Canyon Open Space
Jan. 22: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Via Princessa Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of Via Princessa Park on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
Jan. 22: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Via Princessa Park
Jan. 29: ‘Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle Bar’ at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Jan. 29: ‘Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle Bar’ at Canyon Country Library
Traffic Alert Issued for SCV Water Pipeline Installation on Smyth Drive
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Smyth Drive in Valencia.
Traffic Alert Issued for SCV Water Pipeline Installation on Smyth Drive
SCVNews.com