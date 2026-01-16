Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.

The Planning Commission study session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A driving site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project will be held. A city of Santa Clarita bus will transport the Planning Commission and city staff from Santa Clarita City Hall to the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project Site.

The site tour will take place at two viewing points and is expected to take approximately 60 minutes to allow the Planning Commission to view the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project Site. Stop No. 1 will be at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway) and Stop No. 2 will be at Golden Valley High School (27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway).

The proposed project, known as the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan project, would create a Specific Plan for a future mixed-use development. The project includes development of approximately 146 acres with a mixed-used community including two Planning Areas, including as many as 300 multi-family residential units and 1.5 million square feet of industrial/business park uses.

The project site is zoned BP, UR-5, PI, and CN, within the community of Canyon Country.

Portions of the site are within the Planned Development , Homeless Shelter, Mineral Oil Conservation Area and Ridgeline Preservation overlay zones.

Planning Area 1 will be comprised of five, four-story apartment buildings, while Planning Area 2 will consist of non-residential spaces within four separate buildings ranging in size from 211,000 square feet to 426,000 square feet.

Access to the project site would be provided from the new Via Princessa extension, with a secondary roadway connection, to be installed from the new Via Princessa to Robert C. Lee Parkway, via B Street and B Drive. The connector streets are to provide alternative access for homeowners near Golden Valley High School.

The project would include the gap closure of Via Princessa between Sheldon Avenue and Golden Valley Road. The Via Princessa roadway extension is a separate project and is being reviewed separately, but concurrently with the project. The project requires grading of 10 million cubic yards of earth (balanced on-site) with the majority of the grading work for the extension of Via Princessa.

Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan – Illustrative Site Plan.

The opportunity to view the proposed Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project Site and the surrounding area in advance of a future Planning Commission public hearing is limited.

Due to the challenges of providing access to the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project Sitee, which is accessed via dirt road and is bisected by an active railroad line, the Planning Commission will receive a presentation of a virtual site tour. City of Santa Clarita staff will present a video and photos for a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project Site for the Planning Commission and members of the public. There will not be any direction or decision made about the project.

The proposed project, known as the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project, would result in the development of existing vacant land with a new senior-living, single-family neighborhood consisting of the following components:

Single-Family Homes – 341 single-family homes, age-restricted to ages 55 and up, on minimum 5,000 square-foot lots.

Recreation – A recreation center and outdoor recreation amenities for residents.

Trails – On and off-site trail connections for residents and members of the public.

Open Space – Open space would be dedicated to the city, including improvements for a publicly accessible trailhead and emergency equestrian staging area.

Off-site Street Improvements – A new roundabout is proposed at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Lost Canyon Road, along with street improvements to the existing Lost Canyon Road east of Sand Canyon. The proposal would also extend Lost Canyon Road with a bridge over Oak Springs Canyon Creek and an undercrossing of the railroad to provide access to the project site from the west. Access would also be provided via a new road, J Street, connecting Robinson Ranch Road north to the project site.

The Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project would include the construction of 341 single-family homes, age-restricted to ages 55 and up, on minimum 5,000 square-foot lots.

