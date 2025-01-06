Jan. 20: Join The City’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.

The event focuses on Dr. King’s legacy and contributions to our nation. Guest speakers, including children from our community, will touch upon the core values of Dr. King. This year’s theme is “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence 365,” honoring his life and impact. This event will bring the community together and celebrate the life of a man who was dedicated to human rights, equality and nonviolence. The impact of Dr. King’s legacy will live on for generations to come, inspiring our youth to seek out love and unity, instead of violence. Following the opening comments and musical performances, attendees will walk alongside each other, offering an opportunity to spark conversation and step forward as a united front.

The annual MLK Day Unity Walk will begin with a brief program, led by Mayor Bill Miranda, between fields #5 and #6 in Central Park, followed by the walk, which will offer two distances this year – 0.6 miles and 1.1 miles. The event will highlight and encourage attendees to embrace Dr. King’s core values: faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community and hope, as well as participate in a day of service. At this year’s event, participants are encouraged to donate items to our local nonprofits who help those in need, right here in Santa Clarita.

Here are the nonprofits and the items they need:

Bridge to Home- Homeless Services Provider

Laundry detergent pods

Paper goods: cups, plates, paper towels

Snacks: trail mix, chips, granola bars

Family Promise – Homeless Families Service Provider

Laundry supplies

Paper products

Toiletries (please no travel size)

Baby products: disposable diapers, wipes

SCV Food Pantry

Toiletries

Laundry soap

Ensure

Canned fruit

Tuna

Peanut butter

Canned tomato

Mac and cheese

Pasta

Single serve nut packs

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk is free and open to the public. No advanced registration is required. For more information, please call the city of Santa Clarita at (661) 286-4135.

