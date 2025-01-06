header image

1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Jan. 20: Join The City’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk
| Monday, Jan 6, 2025
MLK Unity Walk

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.

The event focuses on Dr. King’s legacy and contributions to our nation. Guest speakers, including children from our community, will touch upon the core values of Dr. King. This year’s theme is “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence 365,” honoring his life and impact. This event will bring the community together and celebrate the life of a man who was dedicated to human rights, equality and nonviolence. The impact of Dr. King’s legacy will live on for generations to come, inspiring our youth to seek out love and unity, instead of violence. Following the opening comments and musical performances, attendees will walk alongside each other, offering an opportunity to spark conversation and step forward as a united front.

The annual MLK Day Unity Walk will begin with a brief program, led by Mayor Bill Miranda, between fields #5 and #6 in Central Park, followed by the walk, which will offer two distances this year – 0.6 miles and 1.1 miles. The event will highlight and encourage attendees to embrace Dr. King’s core values: faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community and hope, as well as participate in a day of service. At this year’s event, participants are encouraged to donate items to our local nonprofits who help those in need, right here in Santa Clarita.

Here are the nonprofits and the items they need:

Bridge to Home- Homeless Services Provider

Laundry detergent pods

Paper goods: cups, plates, paper towels

Snacks: trail mix, chips, granola bars

Family Promise – Homeless Families Service Provider

Laundry supplies

Paper products

Toiletries (please no travel size)

Baby products: disposable diapers, wipes

SCV Food Pantry

Toiletries

Laundry soap

Ensure

Canned fruit

Tuna

Peanut butter

Canned tomato

Mac and cheese

Pasta

Single serve nut packs

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk is free and open to the public. No advanced registration is required. For more information, please call the city of Santa Clarita at (661) 286-4135.
Jan. 9: Arts Commission to Discuss Agreement with Santa Clarita PAC

Jan. 9: Arts Commission to Discuss Agreement with Santa Clarita PAC
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road

Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open

Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
Registration is open for the Winter 2025 Adult 7-on-7 Flag Football League which will have its first meeting 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items

Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has many valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of tricky household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees.
FULL STORY...
Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!
Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit.
Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
CSUN Ties School Record for Threes in 95-65 Win at Fullerton
California State University, Northridge Men's Basketball knocked down 17 threes, tying a school record for a game, in a 95-65 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Titan Gym.
CSUN Ties School Record for Threes in 95-65 Win at Fullerton
Castaic Animal Care Center Seeks Volunteers
The County of Los Angeles’ Department of Animal Care and Control relies on volunteer support from the community to provide the additional public service and animal care programs that are vital to a healthy community.
Castaic Animal Care Center Seeks Volunteers
Jan. 9: Arts Commission to Discuss Agreement with Santa Clarita PAC
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Jan. 9: Arts Commission to Discuss Agreement with Santa Clarita PAC
March 15: 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
The 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and Bus Tour will be held Saturday, March 15, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
March 15: 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination
California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread through coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants.
As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination
UPDATE: LASD Computer Dispatch System Back with ‘Temporary Fix’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
UPDATE: LASD Computer Dispatch System Back with ‘Temporary Fix’
Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.
Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Registration is open for the Winter 2025 Adult 7-on-7 Flag Football League which will have its first meeting 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
The members of the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center will present the 15th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K, benefiting Students Off And Running of Santa Clarita 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 23 at Valencia Town Center in Valencia, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items
The city of Santa Clarita has many valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of tricky household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees.
Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items
Disabled Person Parking Placard Holders Can Renew Online
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that Californians required to provide a signature to renew their permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can now do so online.
Disabled Person Parking Placard Holders Can Renew Online
Snowpack Survey Shows California at 91% to Date
California’s first winter snowpack survey of 2025 showed the snowpack at 91% of the average to date and 37% of the average on April 1, when the Sierra snowpack is typically at its peak.
Snowpack Survey Shows California at 91% to Date
Judge Blocks Parts of California Law to Protect Kids From Social Media
A federal judge has barred the state of California from enforcing key parts of Senate Bill 976, also known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, finding it may infringe tech companies' First Amendment rights.
Judge Blocks Parts of California Law to Protect Kids From Social Media
‘Wonders That Surround Us’ at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new art exhibition, “Wonders That Surround Us,” will be on view now through March 17 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
‘Wonders That Surround Us’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards are now open, and will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Schiavo Reappointed Chair of Assembly Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for the upcoming legislative session.
Schiavo Reappointed Chair of Assembly Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
