Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche

The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill.

Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill is located at 2360 Newhall Avenue, Newhall, CA 91321.

Enjoy coffee and pastries generously provided by UBOS, along with great conversation while engaging with fellow professionals and entrepreneurs.

This edition of Café con Leche is a chance to build meaningful relationships, share insights and stay informed on important topics affecting the community.

All businesses and professionals are welcome.

Tickets for members are $10.

Non-members are $20.

To purchase tickets visit the SCV Chamber website.

