Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host an art reception in celebration of the featured art exhibit, “Picking Up The Pieces” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in The MAIN’s lobby gallery.

Attendees will enjoy featured art, conversations with the artists, music and light refreshments.

“Picking Up The Pieces” is the fifth group exhibit by The Collage Lab, which was formed in 2014 by members of the Buenaventura Art Association from Ventura.

The group enjoys experimenting and exploring the possibilities of the collage medium. This varied collection represents recent work reflecting thoughts, ideas, feelings and inspirations that carried the artists through and beyond the COVID-19 lockdown. Artists include Janet Black, Karen Hoffberg, Darlene Roker, Wendy Winet, Janna Valenzuela, Karen L. Brown, Mary Kolada Scott, Joyce Lombard, Virginia Buckle and Tasia Erickson. The exhibited artwork will be on display at The MAIN throughout the month of January.

The MAIN, a multi-use arts facility, is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.

For information email Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com. Learn more about upcoming art exhibits and opportunities by visiting SantaClaritaArts.com or by contacting Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...