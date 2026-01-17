Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary

|
1899
- Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story
]
1994, 4:31 a.m.
- Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video
]
A strong defensive performance by The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team led to a 73-45 win against OUAZ in Surprise, Ariz.
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has published its calendar of nature programs it will host in February.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources, has been named the 2026 Negotiator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators.
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a unique gala on Saturday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.
Saugus High School Instrumental Music gives back while raising much-needed funds for the high school's music program.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable, "Non-Profit Love Match: A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits," 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Education Center at Child & Family Center.
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
Congregation Beth Shalom offers a monthly film series that shows selected independent films one Sunday per month at 2 p.m.
The California Department of Public Health is collaborating with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to remind consumers and retailers that products containing kratom or 7-hyrdroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, are associated with addiction, serious harm, overdose and death.
Foothill League soccer is coming into a final flurry of league matches that will sort out standings.
The Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will offer a special live cooking demonstration and tasting on Sunday, Jan. 18.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California residents and visitors will receive free vehicle day-use entry to participating California state parks on Monday, Jan. 19.
1926
- Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story
]
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Third Annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 19. The event will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Vallet Boys and Girls Club Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse.
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization will host a Ridge Route Storm Clean Up Day Sunday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita January Community Hike will be held Saturday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Quigley Canyon Open Space, Cleardale Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of Via Princessa Park on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Smyth Drive in Valencia.
