Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count

In the January edition of her “Keeping Up with Katherine” newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.

Here’s more from her invite:

“In 2020, I’m eager to see our community members lend a helping hand to those in need. Currently, there are more than 58,000 people who are facing homelessness across LA County.

“I’m continuing to lead initiatives to ensure our homeless population has resources for jobs, mental health care, and housing. But in order to provide them with services, we need to know where they are living.

“We’re gearing up for the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count and need thousands of volunteers. This three-day event is another important tool in our effort to track the most up-to-date data, which helps us get a better picture of who is homeless and ultimately helps decide where funding is needed.

“The San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and San Gabriel Valley will be counted on Jan. 21 and the Antelope Valley will be counted on Jan. 23.

“To volunteer, sign up at theycountwillyou.org.

“Thank you for your dedication to serving our community and making a meaningful difference.”