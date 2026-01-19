Jan. 21: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Jan. 21, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the items on the agenda is a cost proposal from FS Contractors, Inc., for the Bowman High School grading and drainage improvements project and recognitions by the board which include the One Hart Award, student award winners in the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest and the West Ranch High School Marching Band as Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Division 5A Winners.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at youtube.com/live/B60Amyapst8.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=50972.

