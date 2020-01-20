[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 20
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Jan. 21: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Special Meeting
| Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Central Park - recreation survey

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Items on the agenda include a parks tour by Commissioners.

The meeting will start in City Council Chambers at City Hall, First Floor, 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita 91355.

To view the meeting’s complete agenda online, click here.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

April 19-20: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park

April 19-20: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival, presented by California Resources Corporation and set to return for its 27th year, will ride into William S. Hart Park in Newhall on April 18 and 19.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects

Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program has designated 35 recipients for a piece of $180,000 in arts and community services grant funding for 2020.
FULL STORY...

Council Accepts $24K Byrne Grant for Sheriff’s Station Gear

Council Accepts $24K Byrne Grant for Sheriff’s Station Gear
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council members voted Tuesday to accept a $24,219 federal grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program to “enhance existing law enforcement, advance community policing efforts to help reduce crime, address quality-of-life issues, and safeguard public safety,” in Santa Clarita, according to a city staff report.
FULL STORY...

City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement

City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Jerrid McKenna, Assistant to the City Manager, was honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Early Career Leadership Award in Memory of William H. Hansell Jr.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District: 1st Week of Feb. is ‘School Counseling Week’
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously voted to recognize the week of Feb. 3-7 as National School Counseling Week across the district during Wednesday night’s board meeting.
Hart District: 1st Week of Feb. is ‘School Counseling Week’
Medicare: Not Too Late to Change Plans | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Did you sign up for a Medicare Advantage health plan last year only to find that it doesn’t meet your needs? Not to worry.You still have time to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, or return to Original Medicare.
Medicare: Not Too Late to Change Plans | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
SCV Chinese School Celebrates Year of the Rat
The Santa Clarita Valley Chinese School hosted its annual Chinese New Year celebration with food, games and crafts at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday afternoon.
SCV Chinese School Celebrates Year of the Rat
Carnival Australia Pledges $1.9M to Bushfire Relief
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is part of Carnival Australia which has pledged $1.9 million in total to various bushfire relief efforts in Australia.
Carnival Australia Pledges $1.9M to Bushfire Relief
Jan. 26: Hart High Baseball Alumni Game, Team Preview
The Hart High School Baseball Program will host its annual Alumni Game and 2020 Hart Baseball Team Preview at the Hart baseball field in Newhall on Sunday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 26: Hart High Baseball Alumni Game, Team Preview
Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee has set Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. as the deadline for nominations to the community's premier volunteer recognition event.
Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
Coroner ID’s Saugus Death as Daniel Bennett, Former Rep. Hill’s Brother
The man who died after being found unresponsive at his home in Saugus on Saturday has been identified as Daniel Brett Bennett, according to Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office officials.
Coroner ID’s Saugus Death as Daniel Bennett, Former Rep. Hill’s Brother
Sexy Vegan Pleads No Contest for Video With Dog
A 37-year-old man whose legal name is Sexy Vegan has entered a no-contest plea in connection to a video he posted with a dog, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Sexy Vegan Pleads No Contest for Video With Dog
Angel Reinosa, Ex-Lancaster Deputy, Charged in Bogus Shooting
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Angel Reinosa has been charged with falsely reporting that he had been shot by a sniper while in the parking lot of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on August 21, 2019, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Angel Reinosa, Ex-Lancaster Deputy, Charged in Bogus Shooting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
John Musella Named to Forbes Agency Council
John Musella, President and Chief Strategist of The Musella Group, a full-service communications and public affairs firm, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council.
John Musella Named to Forbes Agency Council
March 10: Glenn Miller Orchestra to Swing at West Ranch
The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event at the West Ranch High School Theater on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
March 10: Glenn Miller Orchestra to Swing at West Ranch
COC to Offer Free Human Trafficking Prevention Training
In observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, College of the Canyons will offer two free courses in human trafficking prevention.
COC to Offer Free Human Trafficking Prevention Training
April 19-20: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival, presented by California Resources Corporation and set to return for its 27th year, will ride into William S. Hart Park in Newhall on April 18 and 19.
April 19-20: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park
Hart District Addresses School Safety as Spring Semester Begins
Ahead of the spring 2020 semester, William S. Hart Union High School District Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman sent a statement to families mapping out school procedures and policies meant to further enhance school safety.
Hart District Addresses School Safety as Spring Semester Begins
Stevenson Ranch Elementary School to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
A memorabilia wall to display photographs, artwork, documents and articles will be created as Stevenson Ranch Elementary School prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August.
Stevenson Ranch Elementary School to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program has designated 35 recipients for a piece of $180,000 in arts and community services grant funding for 2020.
Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects
Disgraced Ex-LA Sheriff Lee Baca Ordered to Prison
Nearly three years after his conviction on federal obstruction charges, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was ordered to begin serving his three-year prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his appeal.
Disgraced Ex-LA Sheriff Lee Baca Ordered to Prison
Jan. 25: Free FanFest 2020 at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages.
Jan. 25: Free FanFest 2020 at Dodger Stadium
Dodgers News: Mum on Astros; Alex Wood Returns
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday said it had no comment about the Astros, following Wednesday's deal with pitcher Alex Wood to return for 2020.
Dodgers News: Mum on Astros; Alex Wood Returns
