Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.

Encore Gas & Supply is located at 25371 Rye Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Join the SCV Chamber for an evening of networking, refreshments and community at Encore Gas & Supply. This is a great opportunity to explore the company, meet the team and connect with professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Enjoy light fare, great company and a chance to win raffle prizes, so be sure to bring your business cards.

All are welcome to attend this lively and engaging evening of connections and conversation.

SCV Chamber members $15, nonmembers $30.

For reservations visit www.scvchamber.com/events/january-business-after-hours-mixer-at-encore-gas-supply.

Like this: Like Loading...