Jan. 22: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, Jan 22, starting with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. and followed by an open session at 5:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus, Hasley Hall (HSLH-137), located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.

Items on the agenda include nonresident tuition and fee rates, the Spring 2020 Intercollegiate Athletics Travel Schedules and a review of the College of the Canyons Foundation Annual Financial Report (Audit).

To view the full agenda online, click here.

To live stream the meeting, paste the following into your browser: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/308147903.