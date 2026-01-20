Jan. 23: Artist Spotlight, Samella Lewis Workshop at Newhall Library

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Artist Spotlight event featuring the “Godmother of African American Art,” Samella Lewis 4-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This adults-only workshop will include learning about her life, her influence as a pioneering artist and art historian and the powerful themes that shaped her visual storytelling.

After a brief exploration of her legacy, participants will get hands-on by creating their own do it yourself stamp prints inspired by her artistic techniques.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

