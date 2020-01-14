Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House

To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.

Next Point Bearing Group is a Valencia-based supplier that holds one of the largest inventories of miniature precision bearings and bearings for the aerospace, medical, robotics, agriculture and commercial use industries. Next Point Bearing Group has expanded their product base to offer belts, chains, sprockets, electric motors and other power transmission components. They have over 100 years of industry expertise and continue to work to stay current with the evolving market.

This first-ever open house, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features a tour of the facility, lunch, networking opportunities, and raffle prizes said Next Point Bearing Group President, John Burroughs.

“Finding and obtaining bearings, belts and pulleys is critical for any manufacturer,” Burroughs said. “This open house provides local manufacturers an opportunity to learn of what we do and how we can best help them meet their needs.”

The event will also include the opportunity to meet the expert team at Next Point Bearing Group.

“The open house will prove to be a valuable tool and a key ingredient to the success of anyone in a manufacturing industry,” Burroughs states.

“Time is money and our company has the ability to save manufactures valuable time by being a local supplier for all bearings, belts, sprockets, and pulleys. Whether your business is in the aerospace, medical, agriculture, engineering or automotive industry, we have the ability to save you time and money by being your reliable source for products on demand.”

This event will display the ability of Next Point Bearing Group to ease the stress of obtaining parts and intends to show how they are the solution to all manufacturing needs.

Attendees will leave this one-day event feeling at ease knowing that Next Point Bearing Group is local, capable, and ready to meet their companies’ individual needs by stocking the parts they otherwise would have to wait to have delivered.

Lunch will be included in the day’s schedule, along with networking opportunities, a tour of the facility, and raffle prizes. Tickets for this free event are available. For schedule details and ticket reservations, visit http://bit.ly/NextPointOpenHouse.