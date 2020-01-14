[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
| Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Open House

To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.

Next Point Bearing Group is a Valencia-based supplier that holds one of the largest inventories of miniature precision bearings and bearings for the aerospace, medical, robotics, agriculture and commercial use industries. Next Point Bearing Group has expanded their product base to offer belts, chains, sprockets, electric motors and other power transmission components. They have over 100 years of industry expertise and continue to work to stay current with the evolving market.

This first-ever open house, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features a tour of the facility, lunch, networking opportunities, and raffle prizes said Next Point Bearing Group President, John Burroughs.

“Finding and obtaining bearings, belts and pulleys is critical for any manufacturer,” Burroughs said. “This open house provides local manufacturers an opportunity to learn of what we do and how we can best help them meet their needs.”

The event will also include the opportunity to meet the expert team at Next Point Bearing Group.

“The open house will prove to be a valuable tool and a key ingredient to the success of anyone in a manufacturing industry,” Burroughs states.

“Time is money and our company has the ability to save manufactures valuable time by being a local supplier for all bearings, belts, sprockets, and pulleys. Whether your business is in the aerospace, medical, agriculture, engineering or automotive industry, we have the ability to save you time and money by being your reliable source for products on demand.”

This event will display the ability of Next Point Bearing Group to ease the stress of obtaining parts and intends to show how they are the solution to all manufacturing needs.

Attendees will leave this one-day event feeling at ease knowing that Next Point Bearing Group is local, capable, and ready to meet their companies’ individual needs by stocking the parts they otherwise would have to wait to have delivered.

Lunch will be included in the day’s schedule, along with networking opportunities, a tour of the facility, and raffle prizes. Tickets for this free event are available. For schedule details and ticket reservations, visit http://bit.ly/NextPointOpenHouse.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-14-2020 Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
01-14-2020 Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
01-13-2020 FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
01-10-2020 Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
01-09-2020 March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
With ongoing development comes increased traffic across Santa Clarita roads. The City Council will discuss Tuesday an investment of $130,000 toward the design of circulation improvements.
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
There is something special about the atmosphere at high school sporting events.
Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Golden Valley Road, after the investigation of an unrelated call Sunday.
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact
A proposed 12,000-unit development on property owned by the Tejon Ranch Company near California’s Grapevine community in Kern County will pose significant negative impacts to the environment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
It has been nearly two months since that terrible day at Saugus High School. Despite the passage of time, we remain heartsick over those injured and lost. We recognize that many in our community continue to grapple with the fear and anxiety that understandably follows from such a traumatic event.
Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
%d bloggers like this: