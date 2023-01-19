Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting

The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., in Lancaster.

The coalition’s Board, which includes officials from the city of Santa Clarita, will meet at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, in the Community Board Room, 42210 6th Street West, Lancaster, 93534.

Note: This meeting is both in-person and available through Zoom.

Items on the agenda include updates on the California Highway Patrol, North Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Metrolink and California High Speed Rail.

For Zoom information:

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81292514385?pwd=aXplRGFuTnpNNGluYVYxY0s4TzhvQT09

Meeting ID: 812 9251 4385 Passcode: 804863

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,81292514385#,,,,*804863# US (San Jose)

+16694449171,,81292514385#,,,,*804863# US

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

To see the complete agenda, click [here].

