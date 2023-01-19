Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting

|
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
