Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $25 for VIA members, $35 for non-members.

This event will located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 in the east court, lower level.

Visit VIA After Five to purchase tickets.

