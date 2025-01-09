Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer

|
California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
1857
- Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story
]
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.
The National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Jimmy Carter isn't recognized as an official federal holiday, however, some organizations and businesses will be closed by the day of observance.
Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2025 Student Scholarship Program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors has selected Director Maria Gutzeit to serve as Board President in 2025, while Directors Bill Cooper and Gary Martin were selected to serve as Vice Presidents at the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 7.
In response to ongoing fires throughout Los Angeles County, DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol to pause operations in affected areas, including Santa Clarita.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Mastering Ecommerce: From Foundations to Advanced Strategies, Part 2, Buyer Personas & Digital Marketing Essentials, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 10-11 a.m.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger recently issued a statement regarding how Measure E funds will benefit the county's firefighting capabilities.
At the midway point of the 2024-25 athletic year, The Master's University is in fifth place among all NAIA schools for the annual Learfield Directors' Cup.
Nicole Chuang poured in 10 points in the final seconds of regulation and in the overtime period to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 72-68 overtime win against Hope International Saturday, Jan. 4 in Fullerton.
The National Weather Service has continued the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
