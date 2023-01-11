homeless count santa claritacrop

Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

By Press Release

Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.

The annual homeless count will be held 6 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

If you are interested, you can visit the website to sign up at https://www.theycountwillyou.org and get more information on this event and it’s impact on communities.

The data gathered allows governing agencies to help obtain resources for funding, critical services and general support for this vulnerable population.

There is a volunteer training video located on the Homeless County resources page along with other valuable information. Click here: https://www.theycountwillyou.org/resources.

Please ask your friends or family members if they can join you in volunteering.

Together, we can make this event efficient, fast and accurate, which helps our community as a whole!

If you have questions, please email us at volunteers@btohome.org.

For 25 years, Bridge to Home has been providing help, hope and change for people in the Santa Clarita Valley who are vulnerable to homelessness. For information visit Bridge to Home.

