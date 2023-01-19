Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting

Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
The applicant is requesting to modify the Pre-Annexation Agreement between BLC Tesoro, LLC, and the City of Santa Clarita regarding the completion of the construction for the Copper Hill Bridge widening. BLC Tesoro, LLC is requesting to modify the timing for construction of the bridge widening to be completed prior to the issuance of the 342 residential certificate of occupancy.
The Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency was recently established through state legislation and is authorized to, among other things, develop ballot measures for the purposes of financing housing related measures, including new construction of affordable housing projects. The legislation establishes a 21-member Board of Directors, including a representative for the Los Angeles North County and San Fernando Valley subregion.
The City’s independent audit firm, The Pun Group, LLP, has completed the City’s annual audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Based on the audit performed, The Pun Group, LLP, issued an unmodified “clean” audit opinion letter which reflects the best level an organization can receive on its financial statements.
Award contracts to Stay Green, Inc., to provide recurring landscape maintenance services for Landscape Maintenance District Zone T33 (Canyon Park), Zone T65 (Fair Oaks Ranch) and Zone T65A (The Ranch at Fair Oaks).
Intent and initiation of proceedings associated with Santa Clarita Streetlight Maintenance District Annexation 2023-1, for the purpose of annexing Assessor Parcel Number (APN) 2803-030-046 into Streetlight Maintenance District, Zone B.
This item awards the design contract for the Valencia Industrial Center Bicycle, Pedestrian and Bus Stop Improvements project. The improvements are located along both sides of Avenue Scott from the proposed San Francisquito Trail connection to Rye Canyon Road, as well as along the west side of Rye Canyon Road from Avenue Scott to Gateway Village and along the southern side of Rye Canyon Road between Avenue Stanford and Avenue Scott.
The City of Santa Clarita has been awarded a grant for a total of $21,982 by the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, through the Fiscal Year 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. The JAG program allows state and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and respond to crime, based on local needs and conditions.
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the 7th annual Youth Arts Showcase, which will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market Street.
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board.
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce have a number of upcoming forums and events that are geared to equip and help navigate some of the important issues the business community will be facing this year.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
The Santa Clarita Community College District will receive more than $5 million in federal funding to purchase equipment required to provide high-quality training in robotic automation production, Non-Destructive Inspections of aircraft, and firefighting.
Traditionally, animal shelters (including DACC) responded to the plight of homeless animals by admitting them into care and making best efforts to reunite lost pets with their owners or place homeless pets with new families.
By detecting cancer mutations, California State University, Northridge associate professor of biology Cristian Ruiz and his collaborators at Weill Cornell Medicine developed a new method for detecting cancer in its early stages.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
