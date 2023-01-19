Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning with a special/closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda is a public hearing on the completion of the construction for the Copper Hill Bridge widening.

The meeting will take place on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.

Both agendas can be viewed in their entirety below.

