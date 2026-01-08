Jan. 24- Feb. 22: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’ at Canyon Theatre Guild

The Canyon Theatre Guild, with special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, will host Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” weekends beginning Saturday, Jan. 24- Feb. 22.

On a South Pacific island during World War II, Ensign Nellie Forbush, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with French planter Emile de Becque. When Nellie learns that the mother of Emile’s children was an island native, she refuses Emile’s proposal of marriage, unable to overcome the prejudices with which she was raised. Meanwhile, the strapping Lt. Joe Cable falls in love with a Tonkinese girl named Liat, but he, too, denies himself a future due to the same fears that haunt Nellie. When Emile accompanies Joe on a dangerous mission that claims Joe’s life, Nellie chooses to embrace a future with Emile and his children, thus confronting and conquering her prejudices.

Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, Jan. 9.

Ticket Prices

$24 Adults

$20 Seniors (62+)

$15 Student Special

For performance dates and times and to reserve tickets visit https://www.canyontheatre.org/rodgersandhammersteinssouthpacific.

