Today in
S.C.V. History
January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Jan. 24: Newhall Community Center’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
| Thursday, Jan 8, 2026
Newhall Community Center 20 anniversary croppped

Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Newhall Community Center’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan 24.

Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This free outdoor community celebration will feature live music including a live mariachi band, ballet folklorico, cultural performances, games and crafts for all ages, food trucks, a “History in Photos” Exhibition and more.

The Library Express will also be there so come sign up for a library card, check out some books, play some games, do crafts and learn all about free library programs and resources.

For more information on the Newhall Community Center visit https://santaclarita.gov/newhall-community-center/.

Newhall Community Center 20 anniversary
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Proposed California Legislation Would Add Protections for News Media
A California lawmaker started the new year by introducing three bills intended to provide more protections for journalists and ensure their access to the courtroom.
Jan. 13: New Docent Program Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center welcomes new docents to attend a 12-week training program beginning Tuesday, Jan. 13.
Jan. 24: Newhall Community Center’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Newhall Community Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan 24.
Feb 21: Entry Deadline for Art Hop Youth Art Contest Submissions
All public, private and homeschooled students in grades TK–12 within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit original visual artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest by Saturday, Feb. 21.
Jan. 9: Deadline for SCV Chamber 2026 Business Choice Awards
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 Business Choice Awards to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is Friday, Jan. 9.
Jan. 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Guided Mushroom Tour
Take a guided mushroom walk through the oak woodlands of Placerita Canyon Nature Center with expert forager and mycologist Bat Vardeh 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 24- Feb. 22: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild, with special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, will host Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific," weekends beginning Saturday, Jan. 24- Feb. 22.
Feb. 15: SCV Chinese Cultural Association Lunar New Year Gala
SCV Chinese Cultural Association is hosting its first Lunar New Year Gala, Sunday, Feb. 15 at Newhall Family Theatre.
Jan. 17- Feb. 22: SCAA Artist Jeanne IIer on Display at Canyon Theatre Guild
Works by Santa Clarita Artist Association's Jeanne Iler will be on display Jan. 17-Feb. 22 at Canyon Theatre Guild.
SCV Water Launches New 2026 Gardening Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.
Jan. 15: ‘Teen Game Day, Escape Room’ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Canyons Wins 78-64 Over L.A. Pierce in Final Non-Conference Outing
College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.
TJ Taylor Named to CCCFCA Region III All-State Team
College of the Canyons offensive lineman TJ Taylor has been named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association Region III All-California Team.
First Conference Loss for Lady Mustangs
A difficult first quarter proved too much to overcome as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Hope International Royals 60-53 Tuesday night, Jan. 6 in Fullerton.
Jan. 14: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
