Jan. 24: Newhall Community Center’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Newhall Community Center’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan 24.

Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This free outdoor community celebration will feature live music including a live mariachi band, ballet folklorico, cultural performances, games and crafts for all ages, food trucks, a “History in Photos” Exhibition and more.

The Library Express will also be there so come sign up for a library card, check out some books, play some games, do crafts and learn all about free library programs and resources.

For more information on the Newhall Community Center visit https://santaclarita.gov/newhall-community-center/.

Like this: Like Loading...