California State University, Northridge defeated William Jessup 7-0 in the women's tennis home opener for the Matadors Saturday afternoon.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 29.

The College of the Canyons women's and men's soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.

With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.

California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 46 additional deaths and 2,264 new cases countywide.

Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.

Artist Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at The MAIN Theater.

The Master's men's basketball game struggled making shots and lost to the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit 91-63 Saturday night in a critical GSAC game in Surprise, Ariz.

A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others.

To promote transit equity Metrolink now offers the Low-income Fare Discount Program which provides eligible train riders across Southern California more affordable access to work, school and anywhere else they need to be.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 25 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,184 new cases countywide and 37 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it's Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.

Unprecedented cold weather across the nation has caused natural gas market prices to more than double (about 128%) between December and January.

SCV Water Launches Water Academy Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.

L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’ Masks are still required in some settings and strong recommended in others in Los Angeles County.

Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.

Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.

Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.