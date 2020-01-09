Jan. 24: ‘Scenes,’ New Global Music Series, to Debut at The Main

Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch “Scenes,” a new series of events showcasing global music through the ages, at The Main on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 24, starting at 8 p.m.

To be staged by different artists and groups on the fourth Friday of each month, “Scenes” will recognize, celebrate and explore many diverse musical traditions that represent various cultures, music genres and the most unique regions on Earth.

Many of the “music scenes” included in the city’s new Old Town Newhall entertainment series have existed for hundreds of years, while others have only developed in the last decade or two.

With hundreds of genres and sub-genres to explore, attendees are sure to experience something new each month.

The Main will transform to present an immersive experience for each show. Guests will view displays of music memorabilia, learn about the featured genre’s history, have the opportunity to purchase products associated with that night’s theme and more.

Each “Scenes” show will also offer an exclusive VIP experience where ticket-holders can meet the musicians prior to the concert and enjoy specialty foods linked to the featured music scene.

The first “Scenes” presentation on January 24 will take attendees on “A Journey Through the Polynesian Islands.”

Opening night attendees will be able to visit with the artists and vendors in the lobby beginning at 7:30 p.m., prior to the main stage performance at 8 p.m.

General admission will be $15 and VIP access can be purchased for $20 per person while available.

The Main is located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall 91321.

For more information about “Scenes” or to purchase tickets for the Januaey 24 series premiere, visit AtTheMain.org.