Jan. 25: COC Board Meeting Rescheduled From Jan. 18

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it’s Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The closed session will begin at 4 p.m., immediately followed by open session at 5 p.m.
The campus is located at located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.
This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.
Among the items on the agenda will be presentation of the Part-Time Faculty United AFT Local 6262 Contract Re-Opener Proposal with the Santa Clarita Community College District for 2022-2023.
The International Animated Film Society announced the nominees and honorees for the 50th annual Annie Awards. As in previous years alums and faculty of California Institute of the Arts were recognized by the industry for their outstanding work.
The Santa Clarita Community College District will receive more than $5 million in federal funding to purchase equipment required to provide high-quality training in robotic automation production, Non-Destructive Inspections of aircraft, and firefighting.
California Institute of the Arts alum Yusuke Watanabe (Film/Video BFA 2202) debuts his illustrations in "A Fish Called Andromeda," a new children’s book written by Cynthia C. Huijgens. Published by Idle Time Press, the book was released in November and is available for purchase online.
To promote transit equity Metrolink now offers the Low-income Fare Discount Program which provides eligible train riders across Southern California more affordable access to work, school and anywhere else they need to be.
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Trustees passed a new board policy on the display of banners and flags on school campuses. The policy addresses flags and banners "whose display could be interpreted to represent the position of the school district or of the governing board." The addition to the district policy manual was passed at the Hart Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board.
