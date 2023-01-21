Jan. 25: COC Board Meeting Rescheduled From Jan. 18

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it’s Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.

The closed session will begin at 4 p.m., immediately followed by open session at 5 p.m.

The campus is located at located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

Among the items on the agenda will be presentation of the Part-Time Faculty United AFT Local 6262 Contract Re-Opener Proposal with the Santa Clarita Community College District for 2022-2023.

WEBINAR ID: 850-6190-6260

Click on the link to live stream the meeting https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85061906260

To view the full agenda, including instructions on public comments, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CKHQU468C063

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...