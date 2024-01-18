header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Water drop


The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest.

Students will be able to grab a snack and win prizes while learning about opportunities by taking part in a resource scavenger hunt.

The event will happen at Plaza Del Sol by the University Student Union at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25.

The USU encourages students to start their engines by participating in fun activities, to ‘drift’ into the spring semester with ease and get back on track after the winter vacation.

The USU is a student centered non-profit organization that works to expand the college experience through various programs, services, employment, and involvement opportunities.

For more information about the event or the USU itself visit the website.
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
Monday, Jan 15, 2024
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Preparation Help to Low-Income People
The calendar may say January, but April 15 will be here before you know it and taxes will be due.
Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced it will offer 250 underserved small business owners nationwide access to its expert advertising and marketing resources through its 2024 “Pay It Forward” initiative. 
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest. 
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region's growth.
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers. 
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles. 
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024
The first Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024 will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve Pine Street Trailhead, access via Pine Street.
Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
