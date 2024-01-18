Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The calendar may say January, but April 15 will be here before you know it and taxes will be due.
|
Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced it will offer 250 underserved small business owners nationwide access to its expert advertising and marketing resources through its 2024 “Pay It Forward” initiative.
|
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest.
|
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
|
After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region's growth.
|
Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers.
|
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
|
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
|
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
|
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
|
1994, 4:31 a.m.
- Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video
]
|
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
|
The first Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024 will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve Pine Street Trailhead, access via Pine Street.
|
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
|
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|
|
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
|
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
|
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
|
1926
- Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story
]
|
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
|
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.