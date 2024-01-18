Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest

The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest.

Students will be able to grab a snack and win prizes while learning about opportunities by taking part in a resource scavenger hunt.

The event will happen at Plaza Del Sol by the University Student Union at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25.

The USU encourages students to start their engines by participating in fun activities, to ‘drift’ into the spring semester with ease and get back on track after the winter vacation.

The USU is a student centered non-profit organization that works to expand the college experience through various programs, services, employment, and involvement opportunities.

For more information about the event or the USU itself visit the website.

