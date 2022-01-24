Jan. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:00 p.m.
Items on the agenda include pending litigation (closed session), the 2022 Community Services and Arts Grants, the 2020-21 fiscal year annual comprehensive financial report, and an unscheduled Arts Commission vacancy.
The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located on the 1st Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, 91355.
The two full agendas can be viewed in its entirety below.
City Council Special Meeting 1/25/2022 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance. By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
The City’s independent audit firm, Eide Bailly, LLP, has completed the City’s annual audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Based on the audit performed, Eide Bailly, LLP, issued an unmodified “clean” audit opinion letter which reflects the best level an organization can receive on its financial statements.
Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city of Santa Clarita "regretfully" is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, reported Santa Clarita PIO Carrie Lujan in a statement released to the press.
Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced a corroborative effort with County Public Health officials that will include free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, and PCR testing at three District Offices on Monday Jan. 24, Wednesday Jan. 26 and Sunday Jan. 30.
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The program is open to past and present students of Castaic Middle School.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will teams up with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage county residents to “Live Large” with Adopt a Big Dog Special Discounts for large dogs through Jan. 31.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors today unanimously approved the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement for the approximately 14-mile Burbank to Los Angeles project section.
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s January 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona. Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos.
Coming off a first-place winning streak at competitions in New York and Washington, D.C., earlier in 2021, the CSUN Model United Nations team continues to accumulate achievements after scoring another first place finish with the Outstanding Delegation Award in the Northwest Model UN Conference, which took place Nov. 19-21 in Seattle.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.