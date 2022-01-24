header image

1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
| Monday, Jan 24, 2022
City Hall

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include pending litigation (closed session), the 2022 Community Services and Arts Grants, the 2020-21 fiscal year annual comprehensive financial report, and an unscheduled Arts Commission vacancy.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located on the 1st Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, 91355.

The two full agendas can be viewed in its entirety below.
Jan. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Jan. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, Jan 24, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Monday, Jan 24, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 24 - Sunday, Jan. 30.
FULL STORY...

Lane, Road Closures Begin Monday for Sierra Highway Sidewalk Construction

Lane, Road Closures Begin Monday for Sierra Highway Sidewalk Construction
Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Starting Monday, Jan. 24, crews will begin construction of a new curb, gutter and sidewalk along portions of the east side of Sierra Highway, north of Soledad Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled

Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city of Santa Clarita "regretfully" is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, reported Santa Clarita PIO Carrie Lujan in a statement released to the press.
FULL STORY...

SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube

SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
Monday, Jan 17, 2022
Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack.
FULL STORY...
