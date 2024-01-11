Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.

This informative webinar will include presentations by the California Student Aid Commission, UNITE-LA, and California State University, Northridge.

Cash for College will focus on providing information and resources to students and their families about the new FAFSA and California Dream Act Applications, as well as how and where to apply for grants and scholarships.

The period of applying for financial aid for students and their families can be a confusing and stressful time, but Schiavo’s Team is there to help.

Event Details:

Thursday, Jan 25, 2024

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Topics to be covered include:

-FAFSA

-CA Dream Act application

-Chafee Grant for Foster Youth

-Cal Grants

-Scholarships

-Q&A

To ensure that we address your specific questions and concerns, we encourage you to submit your questions in advance. Submit your questions and RSVP here.

