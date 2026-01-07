Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Blvd.).

This special call for artwork seeks five artists to each create original artworks on a provided 60-inch by 60-inch canvas inspired by the theme “Under the Sea.” The selected works will be on view for two years, from May 18, 2026 through May 23, 2028, creating an immersive and imaginative experience for young library visitors.

The “Under the Sea” theme celebrates the vibrant beauty of ocean life and underwater environments, such as coral reefs, kelp forests, marine ecosystems and sea animals. Artists are encouraged to propose designs that embrace bold colors and bright imagery while highlighting the wonder and diversity of life beneath the sea.

Each selected artist will be provided with a blank 60-inch by 60-inch canvas and awarded a $550 stipend. Artists will submit examples of previous work along with a written and sketched proposal as part of the application process. The completed artworks will be installed by the city and returned to the artists at the conclusion of the exhibition period. The deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Full project details, eligibility requirements and the submission link can be found at SantaClaritaArts.com under the “Opportunities” page.

For more information or questions about this opportunity, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@santa-clarita.com.

Like this: Like Loading...