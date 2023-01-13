Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest

The University Student Union is welcoming CSUN students to the new semester with cheer at Spring Fest on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Plaza del Sol. Experience free carnival festivities and learn about what the USU offers.
“The USU is ready to radiate excitement to our students as they spring into the new semester,” said USU Student Programs Assistant Ciera Sherod. “Spring Fest is a chance to see how the USU is helping students succeed while also engaging in fun carnival games and activities with friends!”
At Spring Fest, Matadors can find delight in an array of activities such as carnival games, a petting zoo, and a dunk tank.
There will also be carnival food favorites ready to be indulged including popcorn, cotton candy and lollipops. Amid all the fun, students are guaranteed to grow their bond and familiarize themselves with the USU’s departments and its valuable resources.
Thrive with the USU at Spring Fest and have a vibrant fresh start to the spring semester! For more information about the USU and this event, please visit csun.edu/usu.
The University Student Union (USU) is committed to inclusion, diversity and personal growth for all students while providing services such as study areas, lounge spaces, prayer room, lactation room and wireless printing kiosks in addition to a variety of food options and a wide range of events. The USU includes the Student Recreation Center, Oasis Wellness Center, Pride Center, Veterans Resource Center, DREAM Center, USU Board of Directors, Computer Lab, Games Room, USU Programs and more. For additional information, please visit www.csun.edu/usu.
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs have retained the No. 1 ranking by Animation Career Review. For the third consecutive year, CalArts’ animation programs have collectively earned the No. 1 spot in all categories eligible in Animation Career Review’s 2023 Animation School Ranking.
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that two former California Department of Justice supervisors from Santa Clarita were charged recently with diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies.
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
Local REALTORS facilitated the close of escrow on 3,286 homes and condominiums during 2022 even as interest rates on home loans increased, which triggered a sharp rise in the number of active listings to the highest level in three years, the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS reported today.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County.
Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.
