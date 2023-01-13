Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest

The University Student Union is welcoming CSUN students to the new semester with cheer at Spring Fest on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Plaza del Sol. Experience free carnival festivities and learn about what the USU offers.

“The USU is ready to radiate excitement to our students as they spring into the new semester,” said USU Student Programs Assistant Ciera Sherod. “Spring Fest is a chance to see how the USU is helping students succeed while also engaging in fun carnival games and activities with friends!”

At Spring Fest, Matadors can find delight in an array of activities such as carnival games, a petting zoo, and a dunk tank.

There will also be carnival food favorites ready to be indulged including popcorn, cotton candy and lollipops. Amid all the fun, students are guaranteed to grow their bond and familiarize themselves with the USU’s departments and its valuable resources.

Thrive with the USU at Spring Fest and have a vibrant fresh start to the spring semester! For more information about the USU and this event, please visit csun.edu/usu.

The University Student Union (USU) is committed to inclusion, diversity and personal growth for all students while providing services such as study areas, lounge spaces, prayer room, lactation room and wireless printing kiosks in addition to a variety of food options and a wide range of events. The USU includes the Student Recreation Center, Oasis Wellness Center, Pride Center, Veterans Resource Center, DREAM Center, USU Board of Directors, Computer Lab, Games Room, USU Programs and more. For additional information, please visit www.csun.edu/usu.

