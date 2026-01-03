Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

The meeting, which is free to attend for the public, will feature a live demonstration by renowned watercolor artist Fatemeh Kian.

The Old Town Newhall Library Community Room is located at 24500 Main St., Newhall,CA 91321.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Kian’s techniques firsthand and discover why her radiant paintings have captivated audiences across Southern California.

Kian’s artistic journey is as beautiful as her paintings. Growing up in Tehran, Iran, she began her artistic pursuits with calligraphy at a young age, eventually earning the highest national certificate from the Society of Iranian Calligraphists.

At age 23, a chance encounter led her to her first watercolor class, a transformative moment that would become her life’s passion.

“There is only one thing that brings me joy more than watercolor painting, and that is teaching watercolor to others who don’t know it,” Kian said.

Her students consistently report that the experience brings them inner peace and has changed their lives.

Kian specializes in classical floral still lifes rendered in radiant watercolors. Her work is characterized by sophisticated color choices, think emerald greens contrasted with warm oranges and purples, and masterful technique. She brings her paintings to life using both precise brushwork and spontaneous wet-on-wet techniques, creating compositions that balance delicate detail with impressionistic flow. Her work radiates luminosity and celebrates nature’s beauty with passion and precision.

Whether you’re an experienced watercolor artist seeking to refine your technique or a beginner interested in exploring the medium, Kian’s live demonstration will inspire and educate. You’ll witness her process, learn practical approaches to color and composition, and understand why watercolor continues to bring joy to both artist and viewer alike.

SCAA members and the community are warmly invited to gather for an evening of artistic enrichment at the Newhall Library Community Room. Bring your enthusiasm, your curiosity and perhaps your sketchbook.

For more information about the SCAA and membership opportunities and benefits visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

