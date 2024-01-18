Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast

To help kick off its 10th annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses campaign, Carousel Ranch is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The community is invited to join ranch families, staff and board members at the open house to celebrate love and kindness during the month of February.

Enjoy a tour of the facility, opportunities to learn more about both the Equestrian Therapy and Ready to Work programs and a pancake breakfast made with love by Ready to Work! students.

**Note: This event is free and open to the public. Rain or Shine

This event is the start of Carousel Ranch’s month long tradition of keeping its kids in your hearts during the month of

February. For the 10th year, this community will continue sharing the love for our students, making a huge difference to the children and young adults served by the Ranch.

Every dollar (up to $50,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar – thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

The event will give visitors a chance to visit and tour the Ranch, learn more about programs offered and celebrating what is made possible by the success of this annual campaign. Guests will enjoy seeing the Ready to Work students at work, providing a delicious pancake breakfast.

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both the Ranch’s equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, the local nonprofit strives to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun.

Carousel Ranch is located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

For more information, call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...